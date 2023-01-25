Daryl Sabara is opening up about his road to recovery. The "Spy Kids" actor joined wife Meghan Trainor for the newest episode of her podcast "Workin' On It" and detailed his sobriety journey, revealing how therapy helped him identify his substance use triggers. Daryl explained that the discovery made it easier for him to understand why he used to turn to alcohol and marijuana as coping mechanisms.

