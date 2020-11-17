Also available on the nbc app

Sex is off the table for mama-to-be Meghan Trainor! In an interview with TODAY Parents, the singer revealed why she and husband Daryl Sabara are taking a break from the bedroom during her pregnancy. "Maybe this is weird, but mentally I can't have sex while our son is in between us," she explained. "All my pregnancy apps say it feels really good. But all I can think about is that there's a little boy in my belly."

