Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Trainor is all about that baby! The singer welcomed son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara and revealed the happy news on Valentine's Day, sharing a slew of Instagram photos of the newborn and his proud parents. Though Riley arrived a little earlier than expected it sounds like Meghan couldn't wait much longer to welcome him to their family. She revealed in her caption that their little one was actually due on Feb. 14 but arrived six days early. "We are SO IN LOVE," she added.

Appearing: