Meghan Trainor Opens Up About Returning To Work After Giving Birth: ‘Baby Is On Set Everyday’ (EXCLUSIVE)

CLIP06/24/21
Meghan Trainor Marcus Samuelsson who are Host and Head Judge of Peacock’s new series, “Top Chef Family Style” recently chatted with Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall on set of the upcoming show. Meghan got candid about returning back to work after she and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed their son Riley, 4-months ago. “It’s great, baby is on set every day with my husband and my mom on the bus. Every time I get a break my husband wheels him out in his stroller and it’s the greatest joy, it’s been awesome.” The new mom also gushed about some special moments, “He also recognizes faces I think (because) I’ll come by and he’ll give me a special smile. And I’m like, ‘That’s my smile!’ That’s my smile. So, it’s the greatest joy,” she gushed.

