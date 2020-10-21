Also available on the nbc app

All about that…baby boy! Meghan Trainor is so excited to be a mom she already had her little one's name picked out before knowing the sex. The music superstar tells Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles that she wanted to be prepared and deliberately chose a moniker that works for a boy or a girl, but don't expect anything too outside the box! Though Meghan is keeping further details under wraps for now, she did hint that her and husband Daryl Sabara's first child will have a familiar name that's also a personal favorite. Tune in to Access Hollywood on Oct. 30 to hear more from Meghan – just in time for the release of her holiday album, "A Very Trainor Christmas."

