Meghan Trainor is opening up about being a mom and some of the struggles that come along with it. The Grammy-award winning singer chatted with “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb about her growing family on Thursday with her husband, actor Daryl Sabara and their five-month-old son Riley. During the video interview, the 27-year-old revealed why she decided not to breast feed her baby. “I was pumping as soon as I got to my room after the C-section. (But) I really struggled making milk. So finally, I was like, ‘I’m done,’” she said. Since giving birth to baby Riley, the singer says it’s the little things that make being a mom so great. “If I walk in a room, he just lights up. No one told me, ‘He’s gonna love you so much and light up when you walk in a room,” Meghan said.

