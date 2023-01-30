Main Content

Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara Expecting Baby No. 2: 'I'm Pregnant'

CLIP01/30/23

Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara are expecting baby no. 2! The "Made You Look" singer shared the exciting news on NBC's Today on Monday while opening up about her new book, "Dear Future Mama." "I'm pregnant!" she told the hosts. Their new bundle of joy will be joining the proud parents' son, Riley, who they welcomed in February 2021. Meghan is four months pregnant and due in the summer. She told the hosts she will be sharing if the baby is a boy or a girl on TikTok soon.

