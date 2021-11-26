Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Meghan Trainor Celebrates Son's First Christmas With Special New Song: 'My Kind of Present'

CLIP11/26/21
Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Trainor is in the holiday spirit and she's spreading her joy to the world! The 27-year-old is celebrating her son Riley's first Christmas with a special new song and music video. On Nov. 26, the "Me Too" singer released a Yuletide jam titled "My Kind of Present," but it's the music video that has fans feeling festive. Meghan adorably reads her 9-month-old a book as she sings about her family being all she needs this season.

Appearing:
Tags: Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara, riley, my kind of present, Christmas Song, A Very Trainor Christmas
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.