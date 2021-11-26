Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Trainor is in the holiday spirit and she's spreading her joy to the world! The 27-year-old is celebrating her son Riley's first Christmas with a special new song and music video. On Nov. 26, the "Me Too" singer released a Yuletide jam titled "My Kind of Present," but it's the music video that has fans feeling festive. Meghan adorably reads her 9-month-old a book as she sings about her family being all she needs this season.

