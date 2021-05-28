Also available on the nbc app

Meghan McCain's mom has a bit of a hard time watching her get into heated debates on "The View. "The wife of the late John McCain joined Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM's Radio show this week, days after her daughter made headlines for getting into an onscreen tiff with moderator Whoopi Goldberg. Andy said he saw her cringe while bringing up the viral moment and asked if Meghan's onscreen tiffs upset her as a parent. She replied, "As a mom, when you teach your children to be polite and be nice to other people and all that kind of stuff – It does make me cringe a little bit. But you know, again, it's her job, and it's what she does, and it's Whoopi's job to keep the peace. So I understand everything that's going on there. But as a mom, it does bother me a little bit."

