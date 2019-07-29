Meghan McCain's Father John McCain Convinced Her To Take Job On 'The View'

Also available on the NBC app

Meghan McCain almost turned down her headline-making job on "The View." The conservative TV host opened up to Elle magazine (https://bit.ly/3121opD) about her controversial on-air gig, admitting her father, the late senator John McCain, advised her to take the position after he was diagnosed with brain cancer. "He said, 'You can't ever give up an opportunity to work on a network with Whoopi Goldberg,'" Meghan recalled.

