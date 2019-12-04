Meghan McCain Turned Down Being On 'The Apprentice' Multiple Times: 'I Thought It Was A Dumb Show'

Also available on the NBC app

Meghan McCain isn't a big fan of the president's former show. She recently spoke to <a href="https://people.com/tv/meghan-mccain-was-asked-to-be-on-the-apprentice-by-trump/">People</a> and claimed she was offered a spot on the show. "I was asked to be on 'The Apprentice' several times and said no," she said. "The View" co-host also claimed that Donald Trump even personally called her. Trump served as host for 14 seasons of the NBC show and once he started running for office, Arnold Schwarzenegger took over after that serving as host of "The New Celebrity Apprentice" in 2017.

