Meghan McCain Slams 'S***ty' Headline About Her 'Bad Week': Let's 'Lift Other Women Up'

Meghan McCain is not here for generalizations about her personal life. The "View" co-host called out ELLE magazine for a cover headline that referenced her "having a bad week," which Meghan found distasteful due to her recent struggles with a miscarriage and the death of her father, Sen. John McCain. Meghan explained on Twitter that she would much rather see women's magazines "do a better job trying to lift other women up, especially in 2019."

