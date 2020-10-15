Also available on the nbc app

Meghan McCain shared the first photo of her newborn daughter, Liberty Sage. The talk show host shared a sweet image on Instagram while holding her 2-week-old daughter, captioning the post with, “Bliss.” The 35-year-old and her husband Ben Domenech welcomed their newborn daughter on September 28. Earlier this month the new mom called motherhood “euphoria” in an Instagram post showing off her “mama” necklace. “All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations ~ it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter,” she wrote.

