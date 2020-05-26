Also available on the nbc app

Meghan McCain is calling out the partygoers that ignored social distancing precautions and went a bit too wild over Memorial Day weekend. "Look, I have been advocating on this show for over a month to reopen the economy. I think I'm just confused as to why I’ve been advocating for a slow-roll open of the economy if we aren't going to have some kind of in-between between completely isolating, quarantining forever, and 'Girls Gone Wild,'" Meghan said on "The View."

Appearing: