Meghan McCain Sets The Record Straight Over Storming Off 'The View' After Intense Fight

Also available on the NBC app

Meghan McCain is setting the record straight! After the 34-year-old stormed off "The View" following an on-air sparing match with guest co-host Ana Navarro, Meghan is breaking down what really happened. During a recent appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Meghan claimed that she was simply following producers' directions. “I just want to say the walking off footage, we are told by producers to leave the table if it’s too heated,” Meghan explained.

Appearing: