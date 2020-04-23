Also available on the nbc app

It looks like Joe Biden has got Meghan McCain's vote! The "View" co-host strongly hinted at her plans to endorse the Democratic candidate in the upcoming presidential election when she and Erika Jayne joined Andy Cohen for an episode of "Watch What Happens Live." Despite her family's longstanding conservative beliefs, Meghan argued that Joe has the right demeanor to take on the challenges in the White House, especially during these difficult times. But would she consider being his running mate for the campaign?

Appearing: