Meghan McCain has shared some happy news during an overwhelming time. "The View" co-host and husband Ben Domenech are expecting, and Meghan revealed in her Instagram announcement that they are "excited" but didn't expect to go public this way. The 35-year-old confirmed that she's planning to be "extra vigilant" about isolation guidelines, per doctor’s orders, and will continue appearing on the daytime talk show via satellite for the foreseeable future. Meghan's pregnancy comes nearly eight months after a personal New York Times op-ed in which she reflected on a previous miscarriage.

