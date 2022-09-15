Main Content

Meghan McCain Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

CLIP09/15/22

Meghan McCain has a bun in the oven! The former “The View” co-host and her husband Ben Domenech are expecting their second child, a little girl! The 37-year-old, who also shared daughter Liberty with Ben, posted about the news on Instagram on Thursday writing, “We’re all feeling very blessed, lucky and happy. Thank you all for all the kindness! Ben is soon to be outnumbered by girls in our house 3 to 1 this winter…”

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Meghan McCain, Ben Domenech, babies, parenting, The View
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.