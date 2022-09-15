Meghan McCain has a bun in the oven! The former “The View” co-host and her husband Ben Domenech are expecting their second child, a little girl! The 37-year-old, who also shared daughter Liberty with Ben, posted about the news on Instagram on Thursday writing, “We’re all feeling very blessed, lucky and happy. Thank you all for all the kindness! Ben is soon to be outnumbered by girls in our house 3 to 1 this winter…”

