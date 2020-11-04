Also available on the nbc app

Meghan McCain commemorated her first Presidential election since her dad, Senator John McCain, died from brain cancer in 2018. The new mom shared a heartfelt tribute on Twitter in honor of her late dad and newborn daughter Liberty Sage, who was born in September. “My first Election Day without my dad is my first with my daughter Liberty. Feeling overwhelmed w nostalgia and warm sentiments about the circle of life. I love Election Day, always will. Don’t let ugly fleeting politics remove what’s beautiful about our democratic process,” she wrote.

