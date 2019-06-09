Meghan McCain Fiercely Confronts Pamela Anderson In Heated Debate On 'The View'

Also available on the NBC app

Pamela Anderson and Meghan McCain aren't afraid to speak their minds. The women had a heated debate on "The View" about the "Baywatch" icon's friendship with Julian Assange. While Pamela described what she believes is a "smear campaign" against the controversial WikiLeaks founder, Meghan blasted him as an alleged "cyberterrorist" who she claimed is complicit in putting national security at risk. Multiple people in the audience seemed to take Pamela's side, with Meghan telling one cheering member to "calm down."

