Meghan McCain is leaving “The View.” The 36-year-old announced the news on Thursday’s episode of the talk show, where she said that the decision was not an easy one for her to make. The 36-year-old joined the show back in 2017 as a conservative commentator. She is leaving behind fellow co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sarah Haines.

