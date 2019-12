Also available on the NBC app

Meghan McCain isn't afraid to speak her mind. While on "The View," she spoke out about Greta Thunberg being named the 2019 Time Person of the Year, saying that she disagrees with the choice. However, she made it clear she doesn't believe in bashing Greta because of her age. One person who is in Greta's corner is former first lady Michelle Obama, who sent her a message of encouragement on Twitter.

