Meghan McCain Claps Back At Fans Who Criticized Her New Hairstyle

Meghan McCain clapped back at fans who criticized her new hairstyle. The 36-year-old talk show host debuted a curly, high ponytail on Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” and one Twitter user was quick to comment on the new style. In a since deleted tweet, the user wrote, “Meghan's natural hair grew really fast.” The host fired back at the comment. “Can a b**** experiment with extensions and hair pieces? It's the pandemic, I don't have that much to entertain me anymore,” she wrote.

