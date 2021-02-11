Juno Temple Says 'Ted Lasso' 'Saved My Life': 'It Was A Really Important Experience For Me'
Meghan McCain clapped back at fans who criticized her new hairstyle. The 36-year-old talk show host debuted a curly, high ponytail on Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” and one Twitter user was quick to comment on the new style. In a since deleted tweet, the user wrote, “Meghan's natural hair grew really fast.” The host fired back at the comment. “Can a b**** experiment with extensions and hair pieces? It's the pandemic, I don't have that much to entertain me anymore,” she wrote.