Also available on the NBC app

Meghan McCain returned to "The View" remotely from her home on Wednesday and told co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and guest panelist Sara Haines that while she and husband Ben Domenech are thrilled to be expecting, it's difficult getting too excited about the news amid the coronavirus outbreak. "We're excited, a little surprised. It's bittersweet because there are a lot of people in a lot of pain right now."

Appearing: