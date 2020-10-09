Also available on the nbc app

Meghan McCain is loving being a mom! “The View” co-host took to Instagram to pen a lengthy message about motherhood, describing it as being euphoric. “Motherhood is euphoria. All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations ~ it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter. Having Liberty is like observing my entire heart live and exist outside of my body,” she wrote in part.

