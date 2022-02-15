Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Meghan McCain Calls Joy Behar 'Pathetic' for Commenting On Her V-Day Post: 'It Creeps Me Out'

CLIP02/15/22
Also available on the nbc app

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar got into it Monday on Twitter after Meghan shared a Valentine's Day tribute to her husband, Ben Domenech. A Twitter user responded to Meghan's V-Day post and asked, "Does every thought and sentiment need to be on Twitter?" to which Joy replied in a since-deleted tweet, "Apparently." Meghan wasn't too happy with Joy's retort and made that known in a follow-up tweet writing, "Imagine spending your Valentines Day trolling your ex colleagues tweet about her husband."

Appearing:
Tags: Meghan McCain, Joy Behar, The View, Valentine's Day, twitter, fight, lifestyle, news
S2022 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.