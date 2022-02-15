Also available on the nbc app

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar got into it Monday on Twitter after Meghan shared a Valentine's Day tribute to her husband, Ben Domenech. A Twitter user responded to Meghan's V-Day post and asked, "Does every thought and sentiment need to be on Twitter?" to which Joy replied in a since-deleted tweet, "Apparently." Meghan wasn't too happy with Joy's retort and made that known in a follow-up tweet writing, "Imagine spending your Valentines Day trolling your ex colleagues tweet about her husband."

Appearing:

S2022 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution