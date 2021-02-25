Also available on the nbc app

John McCain is watching over his granddaughter. Meghan McCain shared an emotional photo on Instagram from a visit to the late senator's grave, where she had placed sweet pictures of 5-month-old baby girl Liberty on his headstone. "Miss you Dad," she simply captioned the post. The "View" co-host welcomed her first child with husband Ben Domenech in September 2020, two years after the Republican politician died from Stage 4 brain cancer at the age of 81.

Appearing: