Meghan McCain Blasts Meghan Markle's Rumored Presidential Aspirations In Searing Op-Ed

CLIP07/01/22

Meghan Markle does not have Meghan McCain's vote. The author and former "View" co-host blasted the Duchess of Sussex amid rumors of Markle's presidential aspirations, writing in a searing op-ed for Friday's Daily Mail that the mom of two "doesn't have what it takes" to be commander-in-chief. "We need more than an ex-C list actress-turned-royal with no civic or political experience to speak of," McCain wrote in part.

Tags: Meghan McCain, meghan markle, meghan mccain meghan markle, Prince Harry, Royals, Royal Family
