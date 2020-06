Also available on the NBC app

Meghan McCain opened up about behind-the-scenes turmoil on "The View" and quashed reports that she and former co-host Abby Huntsman suffered a rift in their friendship. Meghan appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" and said she only had one fight with Abby, "a friend fight," and thought the media's handling of the story was "cruel."

