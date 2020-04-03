Also available on the NBC app

Meghan McCain is obsessed with Joe Exotic! The TV host shared her love for Netflix's hit documentary series "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" during an episode of "The View" — and even confessed that she's become particularly enamored with the Tiger King himself. "I can't stop watching this. I actually watched it entirely, and now I'm starting to watch it all over again," she said, adding, "He's sort of this, like, folk hero to a lot of people, and I'm one of the people that's sort of like fallen in love with him."

Appearing: