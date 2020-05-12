Also available on the nbc app

Meghan McCain is embracing her natural beauty! "The View" co-host took to Instagram to share a birds-eye view of her roots, which have been growing in while she shelters in place and tapes her talk show from home. "No lies about 'lighting,' 'dry shampoo' or at-home treatments here.... reached my full quarantine Witch grey hair completion. Longest time in my ENTIRE life without getting my color done," she in part. "Shoutout to all my fellow women who also hereditarily went prematurely grey in your twenties. I’m owning it. Just gotta go find my cauldron. Wanna join my coven?"

