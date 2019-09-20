Meghan Markle's TV Dad Reveals Royal Security Obsessed Over Hiding Fake 'Suits' Engagement Ring

Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle's TV dad is spilling set secrets from "Suits." Wendell Pierce opened up about working with the former actress in the early stages of her romance with Prince Harry during an interview with KTLA 5. "I didn't think it was happening [at first]," he said. "Then one day on the set, there was this MI-5 guy … and I was like, 'Oh, this must be serious.'" The actor also admitted that he was extremely protective of Meghan after playing her father Robert Zane on the legal drama for seven seasons.

