Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle has had quite a year! In celebration of the duchess turning 38, Access looks back at the biggest and best highlights of her royal life at 37 – from announcing her pregnancy to introducing baby Archie to the world. And, who could forget her star-studded baby shower, which included celebrity pals like Amal Clooney and Gayle King, or when she finally met Beyoncé at "The Lion King" premiere?

Appearing: