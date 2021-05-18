Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle’s childhood teen summer boyfriend is speaking out in support of the Duchess of Sussex. Joshua Silverstein is an actor in LA and told ITV’s “Lorraine” that he and Meghan met at a theater summer camp when they were just 13. He told the host that he thought his former flame was brave for sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for her explosive interview in March 2021. “The fact that she got up and spoke about that even though knowing it could create tension between her and her family,” he said. “I thought was really awesome and courageous of her.”

