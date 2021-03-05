Also available on the nbc app

Patrick J. Adams is going to bat for Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex's former "Suits" screen partner did not mince words when defending her on Twitter amid claims that she allegedly bullied royal staff members which were detailed in a Times of London report. "It's OBSCENE that the Royal Family, [whose] newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of 'bullying' against a woman who herself was basically forced to [flee] the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health,” he wrote in part.

