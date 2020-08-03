Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle has always had seriously fierce fashion. But she’s undergone some dramatic style changes over the years. While we have examined her evolution from “Suits” red carpets to stepping out on the royal scene, Access Hollywood is now looking at how the star has changed up her wardrobe since going from the halls of Kensington Palace to a more laid back life in Los Angeles with Prince Harry and baby Archie.

