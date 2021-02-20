Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently announced that they're expecting a sibling for their 1-year-old son Archie! The duchess broke the news with a photo wearing a recycled Carolina Herrera dress, which was made for her while she was expecting Archie. Access Hollywood looks back on Meghan's standout fashion moments from her first pregnancy with help from Elizabeth Holmes, style journalist and author of "HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style."

