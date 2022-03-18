Meghan Markle's podcast is dropping sooner than you would think! The Duchess of Sussex is launching her first Spotify podcast series, and it is set to debut this summer, an Archewell Audio spokesperson confirmed to multiple outlets. The spokesperson also told The Hollywood Reporter that Archewell Audio had "encouraging conversations" with Spotify executives regaring their misinformation policies and practices.

