Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Meghan Markle's Spotify Podcast Launching This Summer, After Resolving Concerns Over Misinformation

CLIP03/17/22

Meghan Markle's podcast is dropping sooner than you would think! The Duchess of Sussex is launching her first Spotify podcast series, and it is set to debut this summer, an Archewell Audio spokesperson confirmed to multiple outlets. The spokesperson also told The Hollywood Reporter that Archewell Audio had "encouraging conversations" with Spotify executives regaring their misinformation policies and practices.

NRS2022 E0 3 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:
Go to show page
Tags: meghan markle, spotify, archewell, duke of sussex, duchess of sussex, Prince Harry, Royals, Royalty
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.