Did Meghan Markle change her name on baby Archie's birth certificate? Not so fast! A spokesperson for the duchess denied recent speculation that Meghan was behind her updated moniker on the official document, which omitted her first and middle names from the original version in favor of "Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex" a month after Archie's May 2019 arrival. Meghan's rep set the record straight in a statement to Access Hollywood on Jan. 31, explaining that the 39-year-old had nothing to do with the switch and slamming publications that perpetuated the "offensive" rumor that Meghan had asked for the modification as a "snub" to sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

