Meghan Markle is making headlines again, but this time for son Archie's organic blanket. All eyes were on the eco-friendly Duchess of Sussex as she cuddled her infant in Malabar Baby's $42 Erawan Cotton Dohar during Prince Harry's polo match in July 2019. But The Daily Mail reports the blanket is manufactured by an Indian textile company where the workers are allegedly paid as little as 46 cents per hour.

