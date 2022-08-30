Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Meghan Markle’s Nelson Mandela Comparison ‘Incredibly Offensive,’ Royal Expert Says

CLIP08/30/22

Access Hollywood spoke with DailyMail.com’s Femail Editor Charlie Lankston about Meghan Markle, and her recent profile in The Cut. In the interview, Meghan shared an anecdote where she shared a story about how someone compared her wedding to Nelson Mandela’s release from prison. Lankston shares how she thinks the comparison is “incredibly offensive, particularly to people in South Africa who lived through the Apartheid as well as friends and family of Nelson Mandela.”

NRS2022 E0 14 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: meghan markle, duchess of sussex, duke of sussex, Royals, Prince Harry, Royalty, royal
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.