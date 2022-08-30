Access Hollywood spoke with DailyMail.com’s Femail Editor Charlie Lankston about Meghan Markle, and her recent profile in The Cut. In the interview, Meghan shared an anecdote where she shared a story about how someone compared her wedding to Nelson Mandela’s release from prison. Lankston shares how she thinks the comparison is “incredibly offensive, particularly to people in South Africa who lived through the Apartheid as well as friends and family of Nelson Mandela.”

