Meghan Markle has always had an eye when it comes to jewelry, often picking meaningful pieces in tribute to her loved ones, but she reportedly learned early on that going so personal was going to land her in a bit of hot water with the palace. According the new book "Finding Freedom," written by royal experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Meghan once got a call from a Kensington Palace aide after wearing a necklace with the initials H and M early in her relationship with Prince Harry. The authors write, per People magazine, "She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images — and new headlines."

