Meghan Markle is making her mark in Africa! The Duchess of Sussex has made stylish yet down-to-earth fashion choices while touring the continent with Prince Harry and their son Archie. She's re-worn standout dresses from last year's trip down under, sported relatable pieces (like a casual denim jacket and a $120 Everlane jumpsuit) and even dressed Archie in a pair of H&M overalls! Access Hollywood co-host Kit Hoover and fashion correspondent Lilliana Vazquez analyze Meghan's looks so far – all of which are just as sustainable as they are chic!

