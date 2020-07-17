Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a special quarantine houseguest – her mom, Doria Ragland! Doria has reportedly been living full-time with the couple and their 14-month-old son, Archie, in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic, and it sounds like the arrangement couldn't be working out better! A source tells Us Weekly that Doria has been a huge help around the house, reading to Archie early every morning and helping Meghan prepare his homemade all-organic food. The mag also reports the proud grandmother is loving the opportunity to spend more time with the toddler than she's ever been able to before.

