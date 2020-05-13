Also available on the NBC app

Get ready to slay your next FaceTime call or virtual happy hour! Celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin joined Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall via Zoom to share his tips and tricks for achieving camera-ready glam while working (or socializing) from home in quarantine. The beauty expert's star-studded client roster includes Jessica Alba, Elisabeth Moss and Jessica Biel. He's also the man responsible for Meghan Markle's coveted royal wedding glow! So, now's the time to take your remote conference call to the next level!

Appearing: