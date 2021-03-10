Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle's friend is speaking out. Just days after Meghan and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, the Duchess of Sussex's longtime pal, Janina Gavankar, appeared on UK's "This Morning" and shared that the couple allegedly have emails and text messages to back their bombshell claims. "I am well aware that the family and the staff were well aware of the extent of it, and though their recollections may vary, ours don’t, because we lived through it with them. There are many emails and texts to support that," she said.

