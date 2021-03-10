Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Meghan Markle's Longtime Friend Says ‘Many Emails & Texts' Back Their Claims About Royal Family

CLIP03/10/21
Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle's friend is speaking out. Just days after Meghan and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, the Duchess of Sussex's longtime pal, Janina Gavankar, appeared on UK's "This Morning" and shared that the couple allegedly have emails and text messages to back their bombshell claims. "I am well aware that the family and the staff were well aware of the extent of it, and though their recollections may vary, ours don’t, because we lived through it with them. There are many emails and texts to support that," she said.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, meghan markle, meghan markle news, royal, Royal Family, the royals, royal news, queen, Oprah, oprah interview
S2021 E04 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.