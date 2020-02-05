Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Meghan Markle's Life In Los Angeles: Inside The Duchess' SoCal Childhood & Favorite Local Spots

CLIP02/04/20
Also available on the nbc app

Los Angeles is Meghan Markle's hometown, and there's a chance she'll return to her SoCal stomping grounds now that she and husband Prince Harry have stepped back from their senior royal duties. DailyMail.com's Charlie Lankston takes Access Hollywood on a flashback through the Duchess of Sussex's L.A. life: from her home life in Baldwin Hills, to her school days at Immaculate Heart, to her time on the set of "Married… With Children" with dad Thomas Markle. Plus, Charlie reveals some of the fitness and wellness spots Meghan frequented in the City of Angels.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Royals, Royal Family, meghan markle, Prince Harry, Megxit, Los Angeles, LA, duchess of sussex, Archie, acting
S2020 E01 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.