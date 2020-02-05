Also available on the nbc app

Los Angeles is Meghan Markle's hometown, and there's a chance she'll return to her SoCal stomping grounds now that she and husband Prince Harry have stepped back from their senior royal duties. DailyMail.com's Charlie Lankston takes Access Hollywood on a flashback through the Duchess of Sussex's L.A. life: from her home life in Baldwin Hills, to her school days at Immaculate Heart, to her time on the set of "Married… With Children" with dad Thomas Markle. Plus, Charlie reveals some of the fitness and wellness spots Meghan frequented in the City of Angels.

