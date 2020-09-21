Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle's legal team denies allegations that she cooperated with an explosive royal biography as new developments surface in her lawsuit against a British tabloid publisher. A lawyer for Associated Newspapers reportedly claimed in written court submissions for a preliminary hearing on Monday that the book "Finding Freedom" appears to have been written with Meghan and husband Prince Harry's involvement, citing what the company's counsel deemed "a great deal of information about [Meghan's] personal life" included in the bestseller. Meghan's lawyers claimed in their own written submission that neither she nor harry participated in "Finding Freedom," denying any collaboration, interview with or photograph submission to the authors.

