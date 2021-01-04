Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle is release a new memoir titled, “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1,” which will be released on January 17th. “Amidst a firestorm of fake news and media mayhem, Samantha Markle shares the truth about her life and family against all odds and ultimatums, as a royal fairy tale plummets from the tea towels. Sometimes the truth really is stranger than fiction,” the book’s description reads on Barnes and Noble’s website.

Appearing: