Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Samantha Markle To Release Memoir ‘The Diary Of Princess Pushy’s Sister’

CLIP01/04/21
Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle is release a new memoir titled, “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1,” which will be released on January 17th. “Amidst a firestorm of fake news and media mayhem, Samantha Markle shares the truth about her life and family against all odds and ultimatums, as a royal fairy tale plummets from the tea towels. Sometimes the truth really is stranger than fiction,” the book’s description reads on Barnes and Noble’s website.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, meghan markle, samantha markle, thomas markle, duchess of sussex, duke of sussex, Prince Harry, the diary of princess pushys sister, books, Royals
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.