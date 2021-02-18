Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Markle says they haven't spoken to each other in over five years. In her new tell-all memoir "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister," the 56-year-old author recalled her last conversation with the now-Duchess of Sussex, which she revealed took place in December 2015 while the former actress was living in Canada. Samantha, who blamed the siblings' lack of communication at the time on the different schedules, addressed the phone call in the book, writing, "It seemed as though she was excited to hear from me." But she claims that when Meghan began dating Prince Harry, she heard the news from their father, Thomas Markle.

